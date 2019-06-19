WWE News: Stephanie McMahon talks about the importance of listening to the fans

Stephanie McMahon

What's the story?

WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke to CNBC and shared her thoughts on a variety of topics. Among other things, Stephanie stressed on the importance of giving consumers what they wanted and listening to them.

In case you didn't know...

Stephanie McMahon has had a long and intriguing journey towards becoming a prominent figure in today's WWE. She kicked off her on-screen career during the Attitude Era and was heavily featured in major storylines involving the likes of The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Stephanie went on to hold the position of SmackDown's General Manager during the early 2000s, in what is now considered as quite possibly the greatest era in the history of the blue show.

In addition to wrestling inside the squared circle, Stephanie has been actively doing her bit as a backstage personality in WWE. She recently said in an interview that WWE is similar to Disney in more ways than one, and WWE strives to become as big of a brand as Disney is, somewhere down the line.

The heart of the matter

While talking with CNBC, Stephanie opened up on giving the audience what they want and listening to them.

"Does equality drive innovation? Yes, but why? It's because diversity of thought, diversity of opinion, diversity of experience, and it just doesn't apply in the boardroom or within your employee base, that applies with your consumers. So when you think about your consumers you really need to give them what they want, listen to them. They are telling you. All of these platforms give the audience and consumer a voice."

While one can argue as to how much WWE is really listening to its fans, they've certainly given the viewers something to look forward to every week in the form of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse segment, R-Truth's hilarious 24/7 Title escapades, and much more.

What's next?

WWE has become more than just a wrestling company and is trying its best to cater to a wide variety of audience. It would be interesting to see what Stephanie and Triple H have in store for the audience once they take the helm.