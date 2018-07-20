WWE News: Stephanie McMahon to deliver "historic" announcement on RAW

Stephanie McMahon will be on RAW next week

What’s the story?

WWE has today confirmed that Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will be on the red brand live this Monday to deliver a historic announcement, sending the WWE Universe into a frenzy and the internet wild with rumour.

In case you didn’t know…

Well, Stephanie McMahon hasn't been seen on WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania. One night previous to her last appearance, Stephanie McMahon teamed up with her husband Triple H to face off against Kurt Angle and the debuting Ronda Rousey.

The following night, on the post-WrestleMania RAW, Stephanie attempted to befriend Rousey. However, the Rowdy one chose to put the WWE boss in an armbar, once again leaving Stephanie reeling on the mat.

However, this has much more of a feel of what happened just seven months ago when Stephanie McMahon appeared on Raw to announce the first ever Women's Royal Rumble - an event won by Asuka, but which would see Rousey make her first appearance as a WWE Superstar.

The heart of the matter

In the last hour, WWE has taken to Twitter to announce that Stephanie McMahon will deliver a historic announcement on Raw next week, her first appearance on WWE television for over three months.

BREAKING: Commissioner @StephMcMahon will appear LIVE this Monday on #RAW to deliver a historic announcement! — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2018

There's no word yet on what the announcement will be, but for WWE to spring the announcement on a Friday and use the word "historic" - well, you know it's going to be a big one!

What could it be? Rumours from the past few months may suggest that an all-female pay-per-view may be on the way or even the announcement of Women's Tag Team Championships - but it could be absolutely anything!

Talk about the perfect way to hook viewers and make sure people tune in.

What’s next?

Well, sadly, we have to wait a few days before we find out WWE and Stephanie McMahon's big secret, but one thing's for sure - it's meant that next week's Raw is definitely a must-see!

What do you think the "historic" announcement will be? Let us know in the comments below.