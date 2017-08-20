WWE News: Stephanie McMahon was watching from ringside at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

Stephanie McMahon appeared to enjoy Takeover: Brooklyn III.

by Nithin Joseph News 20 Aug 2017, 15:55 IST

Stephanie McMahon had high praise for NXT Takeover

What's the story?

Stephanie McMahon was spotted at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn and even posted a picture of herself at ringside on Twitter. You can see the tweet below.

In case you didn't know...

Stephanie McMahon has not been seen on WWE television since she went through a table during Triple H's match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33.

The heart of the matter

On a recent post on Twitter, Monday Night RAW Commissioner revealed that she was at ringside at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.

McMahon posted a picture of herself along with Dana Warrior and a close friend. According to her post, Stephanie was busy watching Bobby Roode's title defence match against Drew McIntyre.

Stephanie McMahon captioned her tweet, saying: "#NXTTakeover is indeed #Glorious! So proud of all the athletes, everyone behind the scenes and of course, @TripleH! #blondetourage."

Stephanie made it clear that she was happy with the way things are proceeding with NXT and even gave a shout-out to her husband Triple H, whom many consider the reason behind NXT's current success.

Despite being spotted at Takeover, the WWE Universe is still wondering when the Commissioner of RAW will be making her return to our television screens. Perhaps Summerslam will answer those queries.

What's next?

NXT Takeover was a huge success and the WWE Universe will be looking forward to what Summerslam will have in store. One of the possibilities is a TV return for RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

It will be interesting to see how she handles all the changes that have taken place on her show ever since General Manager and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took up the managerial role on the red brand.

Author's take

It is nice to see Stephanie McMahon enjoying herself along with some friends. However, it would be way cooler to see her back in action and shaking things up once more on Monday Night RAW. Her return could kick-start and re-introduce the rivalry between Kurt Angle and Triple H.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com