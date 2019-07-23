WWE News: Steve Austin addresses his future following RAW Reunion

Austin had a great time during RAW Reunion

What's the story?

This week we saw a special RAW Reunion themed episode of the show, and it featured a main event segment of Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to TV, along with Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, to offer a toast to the Red Brand.

WWE has since released a new video featuring Stone Cold addressing his WWE future, noting he hopes the RAW Reunion specials happen again so he can continue to make appearances.

In case you didn't know...

Steve Austin closed out WWE Raw this week not by hitting a trademark stunner, but by offering a toast to his "brothers and sisters" in WWE, and the family he has been a part of for so many years.

The RAW Reunion special was capped off by legends, such as Steve Austin, Kevin Nash, RVD, Booker T, Mark Henry and more all sharing a cold beer before the show went off the air.

The heart of the matter

WWE has released a new post-RAW Reunion backstage video featuring Steve Austin addressing his appearance on the show tonight, and Austin proclaimed,

"It felt great to be out there," while promoting his Broken Skull IPA beer which he guzzled on Raw.

On possible future appearances on WWE TV following tonight's WWE RAW Reunion special, Steve Austin provided fans with good news, saying,

"To go out there with my brothers and sisters on Raw Reunion, I hope they continue to do this every year because I will continue to show up."

EXCLUSIVE: @steveaustinBSR hopes #RawReunion keeps happening for years to come, because he's fixin' to show up every single time! pic.twitter.com/m3UBNmO4Vh — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019

What's next?

It remains unknown exactly when Steve Austin might next appear on WWE TV, but fans might not have to wait for another RAW Reunion special to see the Texas Rattlesnake.

With Austin's new reality TV show, "Straight Up Steve Austin", set to premiere on USA Network next month immediately following RAW on Monday nights, it's possible Austin will show up on the Red Brand again in the near future to promote his new show.

What did you think about Steve Austin's appearance on WWE Raw this week? Let us know in the comment section!

