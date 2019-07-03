WWE News: Steve Austin comments on in-ring future amid fan speculation

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 794 // 03 Jul 2019, 01:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steve Austin is one of WWE's greatest legends

What's the story?

Speaking on the latest episode of his ‘Steve Austin Show’ podcast, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin clarified that he has no interest in making a return to WWE following numerous questions about a possible in-ring comeback.

In case you didn't know…

Steve Austin is widely regarded as one of the greatest Superstars in the history of WWE.

Since his retirement from in-ring competition in 2003, the WWE Hall of Famer has worked as an actor and television presenter, while he often interviews big names from the wrestling business on his weekly podcast.

His most recent WWE appearance came in January 2018 at Raw 25, where he hit Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon with his trademark Stunner.

The heart of the matter

Followers of Steve Austin’s Instagram account might have noticed that he has been posting more WWE content in recent weeks than usual.

This has led to “The Texas Rattlesnake” being inundated with messages about him potentially returning to the ring in the near future.

In a bid to end the speculation, the WWE icon revealed on his podcast that he has simply been posting the wrestling-related pictures because he stumbled across them whilst deleting photos to clear up storage space on his phone.

“To answer the question and get to the bottom line just to shut up and not beat a dead horse, I ain’t making a comeback to wrestling! I continue to watch every promotion that’s out there, as much as I can, when I can. I’m an avid fan. It’s one of the things I love most in life, so that’s why I’m posting those pictures.”

Advertisement

What's next?

Steve Austin is a busy man right now, with new guests lined up for his podcast and a new USA Network show – “Straight Up Steve Austin” – set to debut on August 12.