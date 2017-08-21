WWE News: Steve Austin gives his take on the Fatal 4-Way SummerSlam Main event

Steve Austin comments on the SummerSlam main event.

What’s the story?

Austin had high praise for the SummerSlam main event

WWE Hall of Fame Steve Austin gave his opinion on the Fatal 4-Way SummerSlam Main event on Twitter.

"The Texas Rattlesnake" tweeted out the following and called the match ‘Awesome’.

Damn what a main event!! Awesome match. Great ride. Hard work. #summerslam @WWE — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 21, 2017

In case you did not know…

Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Universal Championship in a fatal 4-way match at SummerSlam against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. In what proved to be one of the best matches of the night, Lesnar retained the title by pinning Roman Reigns.

Midway through the match, Lesnar was carried away on a stretcher after he was taken out by Strowman. Lesnar then returned despite the injury to win the match.

The heart of the matter

The tweet from Austin suggests that he was genuinely impressed by the match at SummerSlam. It is also a great way to appreciate the efforts that were put in by all four Superstars.

The WWE Universe was also full of praise for the match on social media and some are even deeming it a 'Match of the Year' contender.

Austin also praised the Kevin Owens vs AJ Styles match, as well as the match for the RAW tag team championship between the team of Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, and Cesaro and Sheamus.

What’s next?

The fallout of the SummerSlam main event will happen on this week’s Monday Night Raw. The show will be taped from the same Barclays Center Arena in Brooklyn and Brock Lesnar is being advertised to appear.

The future of the WWE Universal Championship and the three Superstars involved in the main event will become clear once the show is over.

Author’s take

Austin is someone known for his honest opinions and rarely doles out such appreciation for matches, which goes to show how good the SummerSlam main event was.

All the Superstars involved in the match delivered a solid performance and while most of the show was underwhelming, the main event proved to be a different story altogether. The match perhaps benefited Lesnar the most as it once again proved how good he is as a performer.