WWE News: Steve Austin comments on Roman Reigns' potential heel turn

What did the Hall of Famer have to say about Reigns turning heel?

The Fouled Mouth Redneck thinks The Big Dog ain’t ready for a heel push

Roman Reigns turning on the fans has been discussed by many fans and critics, but Stone Cold Steve Austin doesn’t believe that The Big Dog should be a bad guy right now.

On an episode of the Steve Austin Show, Austin claimed that Reigns shouldn’t turn heel because of how he is currently being positioned.

Fans hatred of Reigns dates to the 2015 Royal Rumble when Reigns won the match and went on to main event WrestleMania 31 instead of Dean Ambrose and Daniel Bryan –wrestlers who fans thought should’ve gotten the spot before Reigns did.

Since that time, the former Shield Member has main evented three WrestleManias and is a three-time WWE Champion and the fans hatred of him has grown with each accomplishment.

Austin stated that turning Reigns heel could be a good idea if it happens organically, but it shouldn’t just happen at random because fans already feel like he is being overpushed and a heel turn would warrant another big push. Via Wrestling INC.

"I think you keep him on the road that he's on and you don't turn him heel just for the sake of turning him heel to make the fans happy because you're not pushing him anymore because if you're going to turn him heel, you're going to push him even harder.”

Austin claimed that Reigns’ heel turn should come at the right time when they are ready to push him and when the fans are ready for it.

“So if he keeps going down the road in the fashion that he is, but then turns, in an organic fashion, heel, when the time is right, or just stays down the road, the kid is going to be just fine”

Tune in to Monday Night Raw to see what’s next for Reigns and whether the WWE will take the advice of the Texas Rattlesnake.

Reigns brutally attacked Braun Strowman and seemingly was headed towards a heel turn, but Reigns acted no different on Monday Night Raw, so that opportunity has seemingly skipped over.

A heel turn from Reigns would be interesting for the wrestling world, but when it would happen is the key. The WWE have skipped opportunity after opportunity to have Reigns turn heel, but it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.