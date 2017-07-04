WWE News: Steve Austin reveals the truth behind reports of him being backstage on last week's Raw

Stone Cold clears the air on the rumors that he was present last week at Raw.

by Jeremy Bennett News 04 Jul 2017, 01:26 IST

Stone Cold Steve Austin has been involved with the WWE since 1996.

What’s the story?

Last week’s Monday Night Raw took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and it was heavily rumoured that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was backstage for a potential TV appearance. Steve Austin himself confirmed he was not at the arena on the Stone Cold Steve Austin Show.

In case you didn’t know...

The last time that Austin appeared on WWE television outside of his podcast was at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, Texas. He would join fellow legends Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley in an in-ring segment with the League of Nations and New Day.

The heart of the matter...

Since Austin lives about 20 minutes away from the Staples Center, there is always the chance that he could be there if needed. Austin confirmed he was at home recording an opening for his podcast “The Steve Austin Show”.

"I'm at 316 gimmick street in Marina del Rey. Staples Center is about 20 miles from my house, I ain't nowhere in sight, I ain't wearing camo, you can't see me, because I ain't there," said Austin. "I'm here at the house laying down an open for this damn podcast."

It is common for Austin to appear backstage to say hello or have a live edition of his WWE Network version of the podcast after Raw goes off the air when the WWE is in Los Angeles. However, Austin put any of the recent rumors to rest with his statement above.

However, there are additional reports on what WWE may have possibly had in store for Austin that got cancelled.

What’s next?

Austin’s podcast "The Steve Austin Show” can be found via various podcasting outlets every Tuesday and Thursday. As for the WWE, Great Balls Of Fire is on the horizon this Sunday.

Author’s take...

Maybe the fans were trying to will an appearance by Stone Cold with the rumours since it has been a while since his last in-ring appearance. I can’t say that I blame the fans for hoping as I would love to see Austin interact with some of the current superstars again.

The door is always open for Austin to return to the WWE and hopefully, that day will come soon.