WWE News: Steve Austin reveals why a Hulk Hogan dream match never happened

Stone Cold Steve Austin

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, who returned to TV at the Raw Reunion special alongside fellow Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan, recently had Hogan on his podcast, The Steve Austin Show.

During the show, Austin opened up on why a dream match between Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan never took place, and admitted it was his fault that the bout never materialized in a WWE ring.

In case you didn't know...

When Hulk Hogan made his return to WWE following his long run in WCW, Hogan returned as the nWo alongside Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. The group returned as heels, but when Hogan faced a babyface Rock at WrestleMania 18, the crowd reaction was massive enough to turn Hogan babyface following the bout.

Hogan admitted during The Steve Austin show that he thought he was going to be wrestling Steve Austin when he returned to WWE, and not The Rock.

"So I went to the WWE and I knew I was working with Rock," said Hogan, via The UK Sun. "I’m all about making the money, brother, and as a heel, I could put anybody over and go back the next week and say, ‘Stone Cold never beat me, brother.’ I could lie my ass off. And so when I got the reaction I had with The Rock, my sights were set on you, because I thought it was gonna be you first."

The heart of the matter

During the podcast interview, Steve Austin opened up on why a dream match against Hulk Hogan never took place in WWE.

"Anyway, it was always this thing and then all of a sudden I turn into Stone Cold and then you come back from WCW - I got squashed down another notch. But I think if we’d have ever got into a room and had just a chill conversation, we probably could have done business together.

Austin then went on to claim that this was one of the biggest regrets in his career.

"And that’d probably be, I guess it is one of the biggest regrets off my career, other than not, you know, jobbing for Brock - I never would have done the job, but I wish I would have showed up.

"But I would have loved to have worked a program with you. Especially now in my post-prime, looking back at all the stuff that you did, and I was a fan from day one anyway.

"But you know what I mean, when you get caught up in the inner workings? I guess I was my head, and I guess I worked myself into a shoot, and I guess it was just a dumb thing for me to do."

What's next?

There is no word as to when Hogan or Austin will return to WWE TV, but Austin did admit following the Raw Reunion special that he would be willing to make more appearances as special reunion shows if WWE runs more of them in the future.

