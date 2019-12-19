WWE News: Steve Austin's brilliant Twitter message goes viral (VIDEO)

Steve Austin is regarded as one of WWE's biggest legends

WWE fans may have noticed that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has received a lot of birthday messages on social media over the last 24 hours.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who turned 55 on December 18, has now responded to the well-wishes with a message of his own, in which he thanked people for their support before celebrating in a way only he knows how – with beer, of course!

“Hey, everybody, this is Stone Cold Steve Austin, standing in my front yard. I want to say thank you to the world, via Twitter, Instagram and email, all the calls and text messages I got saying ‘Happy birthday, Steve, you made it to fifty-five.’ I can’t f-ing believe it. Thank you all very much and that’s the bottom line, why? Because Stone Cold said so.”

The Twitter video amassed a staggering 10,000 retweets in just 11 hours, meaning it is already one of his most popular posts since he joined the social media site in February 2010.

Steve Austin’s WWE status in 2019

As is often the case with Steve Austin, it has been speculated throughout 2019 that he could potentially return to the ring one day, especially after he appeared on episodes of RAW in July and September.

However, "The Texas Rattlesnake", who recently interviewed The Undertaker and Goldberg on new WWE Network show Broken Skull Sessions, has repeatedly denied that he plans to make an in-ring comeback.