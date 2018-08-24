Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Steve Austin shares his views on Becky Lynch's heel turn, Alexa Bliss' future

Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.44K   //    24 Aug 2018, 21:32 IST

Lynch attacks her former friend and new SmackDown Live Women's Champion
Lynch attacks her former friend and new SmackDown Live Women's Champion

What's the story?

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has said how he feels Charlotte Flair should be the main SmackDown Live heel instead of Becky Lynch, whilst speaking on his podcast.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know.

On the July 24 episode of SmackDown Live, Lynch defeats then-Champion Carmella in a non-title match, to earn a title match at Summerslam.

The next week, Charlotte returned, and also defeated the Staten Island princess, which general manager Paige making the Summerslam match a triple-threat.

At Summerslam, Charlotte won her 7th women's championship, pinning Lynch, who attacked her post-match.

Despite this attack, many fans cheered Lynch, despite her villainous turn.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on 'The Steve Austin Show', the rattlesnake said how he much prefers Flair as a heel.

"Becky, she's a better babyface than heel, but she's that fiery individual that people just really love, so I'm wondering if they'll take her as a heel. And I thought Charlotte was very effective in the sell job, kind of sitting there on her a**. I don't know, awestruck, or dumbfounded, or just devastated of what happened to her."

Austin also said that the match was the best so far for Carmella, who he described as a "great character."

Later on, Austin spoke about former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, who lost the title to Ronda Rousey at Summerslam in four minutes.

"She's very effective as a heel, but I think the people want to like her. It'll be interesting to see when and if they turn her baby because if they turn her baby, I think she's going to have a monster run."

What's next?

It's very interesting that Austin thinks both these heels would be better faces. Whilst Becky is still being cheered by a majority of fans, Alexa has seemingly claimed her spot as Raw's 'mean-girl'. It's hard to imagine her as a face, as she turned heel over three years ago, in NXT.


