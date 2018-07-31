WWE News: Sting finally reveals his actual retirement status

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Sting, is one of the all-time greats of the pro wrestling business and a pillar during WCW's heydays, helping the now-defunct company beat its main rival, WWE, in the ratings.

His last match in pro wrestling was against Seth Rollins at Night Of Champions in 2015, where he suffered a neck injury. Now, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has revealed his retirement status in an interview with Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast.

In case you didn't know...

Sting was one of the originals of WCW, being with the company since its inception. He resisted several of Vince McMahon's offers to join WWE and stayed with WCW till its demise and later joined TNA.

He joined the WWE in 2014 and went on to have four matches in the WWE, including a match at WrestleMania 31 against Triple H.

The heart of the matter

In the interview with Garcia, Sting said that he was "really done" in spite of his neck injuries healing completely.

“Yeah, I’m really done. I mean my neck doesn’t bother me at all. “For the first couple of months after the match, I had an ache that would go down to the left side of my neck and down into my left trap. It was like a dull ache that was just there all the time, and it was hard to sleep. I don’t have any side effects, any trouble, so all I know is the neurosurgeon said, ‘You are so lucky there wasn’t a catastrophe that happened,’" said Sting (H/T Fansided)

He also said that he could have a match with The Undertaker and that the two could tell a great story in the ring.

What's next?

It seems like we'll never see that dream match between Sting and The Undertaker. But, we may see another match between The Undertaker and John Cena at SummerSlam.

