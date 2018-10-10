WWE News: Sting Reveals His Plans For The Dream Undertaker Match

Big plans were underway before Sting's injury happened

What's the story?

Sting vs. The Undertaker is a match that fans have wanted for years now. Unfortunately, while we did seem on track for the contest, Sting had to retire owing to injuries he sustained during a match against Seth Rollins.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the following comments from Sting's interview on Bill Apter's podcast. It did seem like Sting had some big plans for his potential Undertaker match, before it had to be called off.

In case you didn't know...

Sting was the face of WCW for much of the promotion's existence. The Undertaker has been the bedrock for WWE, a man respected and revered much like Sting was.

Both men played supernatural characters on screen and therefore, fans have wanted them to clash for a while. Unfortunately, the two men never had the opportunity to really mix it up. Sting has, in particular, been pushing for the contest.

The heart of the matter

Sting revealed what his plans were, had the injury not taken place:

I think that if I could have made it through that last match with Seth, I was really going to push hard to see if I could get that WrestleMania [program] with Taker. I had so many ideas that developed over a couple of decades based on his character and my character and some of the ideas I had in my head.

He went on to add that his plans involved many holograms, tricks and special effects:

Someday, someone’s going to do some pretty cool stuff like that with characters that are similar, and it all has to do with sleight of hand, and special effects, and holograms… Oh man, I had some ideas that would’ve rocked everybody. I mean, it would have matched his character and mine. And I believe it would leave people with their jaws open. They would’ve been very, very entertained..

What's next?

Sting is a happily retired family man now. The Undertaker is scheduled to join Kane for a match against DX at Crown Jewel. This match will sadly never happen.

Did you want to see The Undertaker vs. Sting? Let us know in the comments section below.

