WWE News: Sting talks about why the match with The Undertaker never happened

According to 'The Insane Icon', facing The Undertaker was his dream match.

Sting was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016

Legendary WCW Superstar Sting was recently interviewed by WXYZ-TV at the Motor City Comic Con held in Detroit. During the conversation, the 58-year old revealed why he never had a match against The Undertaker.

Sting joined the WWE only in 2014 and got involved in a feud with Triple H and The Authority. This culminated in a match between him and ‘The Game’ at WrestleMania 31 which the latter ended up winning.

A few months later, ‘The Stinger’ returned and challenged then World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for a title match, which took place at the 2015 Night of the Champions pay-per-view. Sting lost and suffered a neck injury due to which he was out of action.

In 2016, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and announced his retirement from professional wrestling during his speech at the ceremony.

Sting expressed regret over not being able to face The Undertaker. He claimed that it was a dream match not only for everyone else but for him as well. The former 6-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion had this to say:

“I always wanted to wrestle Undertaker. That was a worldwide dream match, I think, and it was my dream match too.”

‘The Vigilante’ added that a match with ‘The Phenom’ would have been a good way for him to bow out but things did not fall into place due to this neck injury. Sting stated:

“I always wanted to do that with ‘Taker, just one time. I thought it would've been a good way to go out, but you know, I hurt my neck and the rest is history.”

With Sting already having retired from the wrestling business, there is little chance of him competing in the ring once again. However, that may certainly not deter him from making a surprise appearance every now and then.

Sting and The Undertaker have both been icons in their own right and dominated professional wrestling for years. It will be interesting to see if they are keen enough to step out of retirement for an ultimate showdown against one another.

