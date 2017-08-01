WWE News: Sting says that he can still wrestle

Sting went online on Facebook and delivered some startling news!

by Riju Dasgupta News 01 Aug 2017, 14:53 IST

Can we see yet another run from The Icon someday?

WCW legend and WWE/TNA Hall of Famer, Sting went live on Facebook following an appearance in Florida, and answered a few questions from fans. As expected, the first question addressed the elephant in the room, if Sting could still wrestle. Sting looked at the camera and answered light heartedly:

I can still wrestle. I CAN STILL WRESTLE! I am just not going to.

Sting was also asked if he would want to play an on-air non-wrestling role like Kurt Angle was. Sting considered it for a moment before replying thus:

Yeah I might consider something like that. Good to see Kurt back, by the way.

Before he joined the WWE ranks at Survivor Series 2014, Sting had already paved a Hall of Fame worthy career for himself outside the company. Sting faced Triple H at Wrestlemania 31, and then, Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015, before he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. He announced his retirement at the Hall of Fame Ceremony, following an injury he suffered during the match against Seth Rollins.

Here's wishing The Stinger all the best and I hope we see him back on WWE television, some day in the near future!