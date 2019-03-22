WWE News: Sting willing to return to the ring for one last match

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 381 // 22 Mar 2019, 09:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Icon is willing to wrestle once more

What's the story?

He was the man who carried WCW on his broad shoulders. He was the first inductee into the TNA Hall of Fame, and a very valuable soldier for the promotion over the years.

Speaking at a live panel that was broadcast on Fite TV, The Stinger admitted that he'd return for another match if the opportunity did present itself. I'd like to thank Wrestling Travel for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

Sting had a pretty ill-fated run with WWE. He lost his debut match at WrestleMania against Triple H and then, got injured in his match against Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship.

Subsequently, Sting would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and would make sporadic appearances for WWE. Fans have wanted a match between him and The Undertaker for a long time now. Unfortunately, the contest has never come to fruition and it seems likely that it will, as Sting had to retire early thanks to his injury.

The heart of the matter

Sting is willing to come out of retirement. But he will only do so for a match against The Undertaker if it does happen:

I mean, everyone knows who it would be. Taker, he’s the only guy I’d come out of retirement for now. No one else. We could just never get it together to make it happen. When I started talking to WWE he was booked with Brock and then I did the deal with Triple H and he had another feud going on at the time, so it was just one of those things we couldn’t make happen.

Many fans have been critical of Sting's WWE run. Sting has a different take on it:

But I don’t regret it not happening either, I mean I got to face Triple H at my first WrestleMania and then wrestle Seth for the world title, so I didn’t do too badly out of that deal. But yeah, now, the only person I’m getting back in the ring for is Taker.

What's next?

Who knows what The Undertaker's current status is. Speculation is rife, but The Deadman keeps things close to his chest. Fans will certainly be delighted to see these two veterans slug it out.

Advertisement