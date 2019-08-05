WWE News: Stipulation added to Becky Lynch vs Natalya match at SummerSlam

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 257 // 05 Aug 2019, 20:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch will take on Natalya!

What's the story?

WWE.com has confirmed that Becky Lynch vs Natalya at SummerSlam for the RAW Women's Championship will now be a Submission Match. The news was first reported by Postmedia of Canada.

In case you didn't know...

Natalya won the right to face off against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam after winning a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contender's Elimination Match on RAW a few weeks back. The ending to the match saw Natalya stand tall after tapping out Alexa Bliss with the Sharpshooter, with Naomi and Carmella also featuring in the match.

Immediately after the match, Becky and Natalya had a confrontation where they engaged in a war of words, which continued onto social media before the pair brawled on A Moment of Bliss.

The heart of the matter

WWE has today confirmed a stipulation has been added to the RAW Women's Championship Match between Becky and Natalya at SummerSlam. The match is now set to be a Submission Match, as revealed by The Toronto Sun.

"As first reported by Postmedia of Canada, the Raw Women’s Championship Match between Becky Lynch and Natalya at SummerSlam will now officially be a Submission Match.

"Natalya is a third-generation Superstar who trained in the infamous Hart Dungeon. She has the scars from battle and an arsenal that includes the Sharpshooter, one of the most excruciating submission holds in the game.

"However, Lynch also lay claims to a tip-top submission, the Dis-Arm-Her. Hostility over which hold is more effective quickly riled up between the two Superstars, leading to several hostile altercations and, ultimately, it leading to their title showdown becoming a Submission Match for the ages at The Biggest Event of the Summer."

Advertisement

What's next?

Becky defends her RAW Women's Championship against Natalya at SummerSlam - which emanates from Toronto, Canada, on August 11th - this Sunday - live on the WWE Network.

Are you excited by the stipulation, or would you have preferred another - or none at all? Let us know in the comments section.