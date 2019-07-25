WWE News: Stone Cold agrees with Hall of Famer's alternative idea for Raw Reunion segment

The Raw Reunion

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently talked about the final segment of Raw Reunion, stating that it should have included current WWE Superstars.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was the focal point of the segment, posted a tweet in response, agreeing with Ray.

In case you didn't know...

WWE had been hyping up the Raw Reunion special edition for around two weeks, with a long list of WWE legends and Hall of Famers set to make a return to WWE TV for one night. The show featured several segments featuring interactions between past and present Superstars. The 24/7 title changed hands throughout the night, with legends like Patt Patterson and Alundra Blayze holding it during the course of the night.

The final segment of the night saw Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair addressing the fans from the ramp, with other WWE legends in the back. Soon after, Stone Cold Steve Austin's music hit to a loud ovation, and the Rattlesnake came down to the ring. Austin addressed the rich and storied history of Monday Night Raw, and proceeded to call the legends to celebrate with him to end the show.

The heart of the matter

On a recent edition of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray opened up on what he thought was missing from the toast segment at the end of Raw Reunion. According to Ray, the segment should have included the current crop of WWE Superstars, and that it would have acted as a huge 'passing of the torch' moment.

Why couldn’t Steve invite the entire locker room out? Because that would have been an immense passing of the torch, or at least a massive rub. Steve drinking with Seth, Steve drinking with Roman, Steve drinking with all of the current roster while the veterans hung out on the floor.

Austin posted a tweet and seems like he agrees with Bully's sentiments.

Great idea by @bullyray5150. Agreed. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) July 24, 2019

What's next?

Ray's idea makes sense here, and would have surely benefited the current Superstars. Hopefully, something like this can be done by WWE somewhere down the line, now that Austin is in agreement with the idea.

What are your thoughts on Ray's idea?