WWE News: Stone Cold explains why Roman Reigns doesn't need a title

The Texas Rattlesnake is tipping Reigns to be a star of the WWE.

by Nishant Jayaram News 03 Jul 2017, 13:23 IST

Reigns is currently in a feud with Braun Strowman

What’s the story?

In a recent segment from his podcast, Stone Cold Steve Austin backed Roman Reigns to come good and touted him to become a star of the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Roman Reigns has been given an almighty push by the WWE Creative team, but the fans haven’t taken to him yet. It is a common theme in WWE events to hear fans boo The Big Dog.

He has held the WWE World Heavyweight title and the WWE United States Championship, but it is unlikely that he will be in the hunt for a title anytime soon.

The heart of the matter

Stone Cold was full of praise for Reigns and predicted a strong and successful future for The Big Dog in the WWE.

Austin said that Reigns doesn’t need a title and that a title doesn’t mean anything, “Here’s the thing, the title doesn’t mean anything right now. He just needs adjusting, to focus on the work, get in a good engaging story line and be Roman Reigns,” said Austin in his podcast, via Wrestling News.

He also said that he didn’t need a belt when he was in the WWE, although “it was cool” to have one: “Stone Cold Steve Austin — I didn’t worry about the title. When I won it, it was cool. But did I live and die by it? ‘Hey man I got the title, I’m the World Champion’ — no I didn’t.”

The Rattlesnake said that Reigns should not be unfazed by the boos, as John Cena – the face of the WWE for over a decade – also faced backlash from the fans over the years. Austin likened Reigns with Cena and said that the former has the “same kind of confidence and self-belief” as Cena.

What’s next?

Reigns is currently in a feud with Braun Strowman, which will most likely culminate in an Ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

Author’s take

Austin knows a thing or two about winning the fans over and if Reigns pays heed to the WWE Hall of Famer’s advice, he may have fans cheering for him, as well. The jeering that Reigns receives is a little harsh as he can’t be blamed for being pushed strongly by WWE.