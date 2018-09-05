WWE News: Stone Cold On Whether Becky Lynch Should Be Heel Or Babyface

Kartik Arry FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 1.91K // 05 Sep 2018, 19:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What's The Story?

Recently on the Steve Austin Show, WWE Legend & Hall-of-Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed his thoughts on a number of topics, most importantly his stance on whether Becky Lynch should be a babyface or heel.

In Case You Didn't Know

The Irish Lass Kicker, Becky Lynch turned heel on her friend & ally Charlotte Flair after the Triple Threat match on the WWE Summerslam 2018 Pay-Per-View.

Since then, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch have been involved in various segments on SmackDown Live as both are set to face each other at Hell In A Cell, thereby continuing their ongoing feud. Since turning heel, Becky Lynch's popularity has skyrocketed upwards.

Some believe that Lynch's momentum has reached a peak that audiences have never seen before.

The Heart Of The Matter...

As stated before, WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin weighed on whether Becky Lynch should be a heel or babyface as of right now.

According to the Texas Rattlesnake, Lynch should neither be a heel nor a babyface. He believes that the WWE should present The Irish Lass Kicker in a way that the fans want them to.

"I just think let her be whatever the people want her to be. To me, for her, she doesn't need to be a heel or a baby - she just needs to be Becky Lynch. And this is truly one of those cases where they say, Roman Reigns, no matter how the people want to take him, they can take him as a heel or baby, but he's just going to be Roman. To me, I just think let's take that out of the equation. Whatever they're going to do with him, they're going to do, with him beating Brock [Lesnar], but Becky ought to just be Becky because there's money in Becky being Becky. Let the people decide. As long as she's being true to herself, she's going to fly as high and as far as they want her to."

(H/T: WrestlingInc.com)

What's Next?

The Toughest S.O.B Stone Cold Steve Austin does stand corrected with regards to his view on this scenario. Although, many fans & critics also believe that this is WWE's attempt in order to present Becky as an "anti-hero".

Whatever the case may be, it seems as if Becky Lynch's momentum has seen a massive upsurge since Summerslam 2018. One can only hope that WWE capitalizes on this opportunity & molds it into something fruitful for the WWE Universe.

Do you agree with Stone Cold Steve Austin? Let us know in the comments section below.