WWE News: Stone Cold reacts to Jason Jordan being revealed as Kurt Angle's son

How did Stone Cold Steve Austin react to Jason Jordan being revealed as Kurt Angle's long lost son?

Stone Cold is a fan of the Kurt Angle storyline

What's the story?

Earlier this week on RAW, Jason Jordan was revealed to be the illegitimate son of Kurt Angle and the secret that he had been hiding from WWE fans.

On the latest episode of his podcast, the Texas Rattlesnake commented on the storyline and said he was a fan of it.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle had been teasing a big reveal for a couple of months on RAW, leading to the episode earlier this week where his big secret was revealed to be an illegitimate son.

According to Kurt's story, he had knocked up a woman while in college and the baby was later given up for a closed adoption.

That baby turned out to be current WWE Superstar Jason Jordan.

The heart of the matter

Stone Cold gave us his two cents on the Angle storyline on the latest episode of his podcast. He said that he was glad that WWE were willing to do such a big angle on RAW before going on to praise Jason Jordan.

"Big time angle, lot of rub for the kid. He's a good looking guy, read about him when I was coming out here to talk to you on the podcast. Outstanding credentials as an amateur, could possibly have a bright future ahead of him and if it is done off the back of this angle, more power to the kid."

Stone Cold also gave his thoughts on where this angle could go next.

"Is this leading to a betrayal of Kurt's trust or somebody trying to set him up to oust him from his position? And will it result in Kurt Angle returning to the ring to wrestle at a big-time Pay-Per-View?"

What's next?

We will have to wait for this week's episode of WWE RAW to see what happens next between Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan.

Author's take

I agree completely with Stone Cold and his take on the storyline. This could be a huge break for Jason Jordan and one of the biggest storylines of the year.

However, I really hope that bring Chad Gable to RAW along with Jordan so that American Alpha don't break up.