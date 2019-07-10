×
WWE News: Stone Cold reacts to Kevin Owens' stunner on Shane McMahon

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
602   //    10 Jul 2019, 09:29 IST

The Stunner
The Stunner

What's the story?

Tonight's episode of SmackDown Live saw Kevin Owens cut a scathing promo on Shane McMahon hogging the spotlight on the main roster, and the night ended with Owens stunning McMahon to a loud pop.

WWE tweeted the clip, with the caption "Arrive, raise hell, leave", a quote that has become synonymous with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Austin approved of the tweet, and stated that he has tagged himself in.


In case you didn't know...


Earlier this year, Kevin Owens began using the Stunner to get over as a babyface, but plans soon changed when he was turned back into a heel to kick off a feud with Kofi Kingston. Last week, Kevin Owens delivered a Stunner on Dolph Ziggler at the end of SmackDown Live, which garnered a good pop from the live audience.

Tonight, Owens went on a verbal tirade, a pipebomb if you will, targeting Shane McMahon and his practice of inserting himself on the top spot on a regular basis. The show ended with Owens stunning Shane and Roman Reigns pinning Dolph Ziggler to earn a victory.

Also read: Undertaker meets Batista in rare backstage clip


The heart of the matter

After the show was done with, WWE posted a GIF on its official Twitter account, featuring the final moments of SmackDown Live which saw Owens stunning Shane McMahon. The caption took inspiration from a famous quote associated with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Austin was quick to respond to the tweet, and stated that he tagged himself in it, and that somebody had to do it. It seems like Austin approves of the direction Owens' character is moving in.


What's next?

Kevin Owens is someone who can pull off the character of an anti-hero to perfection. Hopefully, his new gimmick gets somewhere and lands him a top spot on the SmackDown Live roster.

Are we in for a reenactment of Austin vs McMahon?

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Stone Cold Steve Austin Kevin Owens

Contact Us