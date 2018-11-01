WWE News: Stone Cold reveals how Vince McMahon feels about possible return from retirement

Austin wrestles The Rock in his last match at WrestleMania XIX

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has said that Vince McMahon gets angry when the Rattlesnake teases coming out of retirement for one more match.

In case you didn't know

Austin is one of the company's biggest stars, being synonymous with the Attitude Era, where he held the WWF Championship six times.

In 2003, Austin wrestled his last match, losing to long-term rival The Rock at WrestleMania 19.

Despite the request of countless fans, Austin has been one of the few wrestlers ever to stay retired after their last match.

The heart of the matter

In an interview on his podcast, Austin spoke to indie star Joey Ryan, and teased facing him at WrestleMania 35.

Getting in WrestleMania shape?" Ryan asked.

"Only if it's going to be you and me, Joey. Austin and Ryan!" Austin joked.

"You're going to have to politic for that one. You're going to have to politic hard for that one," Ryan replied.

Austin would later reveal that Vince McMahon gets very angry when he teases a comeback.

"Dude, anyway, I'm not going to tease it that much because Vince always gets hotter than hell at me if I tease a match"

Despite this, the former WWF Champion would end the episode, teasing a match at ALL IN 2, the expected second show hosted by Cody and The Young Bucks, after the first ALL IN was a massive success in September this year.

What's next?

Austin will continue to host his podcast, which produces new episodes weekly and can be found here.

WrestleMania 35 will take place Sunday, April 7, next year, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and will feature Superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live.