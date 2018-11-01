×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: Stone Cold reveals how Vince McMahon feels about possible return from retirement

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
266   //    01 Nov 2018, 14:45 IST

Austin wrestles The Rock in his last match at WrestleMania XIX
Austin wrestles The Rock in his last match at WrestleMania XIX

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has said that Vince McMahon gets angry when the Rattlesnake teases coming out of retirement for one more match.

In case you didn't know

Austin is one of the company's biggest stars, being synonymous with the Attitude Era, where he held the WWF Championship six times.

In 2003, Austin wrestled his last match, losing to long-term rival The Rock at WrestleMania 19.

Despite the request of countless fans, Austin has been one of the few wrestlers ever to stay retired after their last match.

The heart of the matter

In an interview on his podcast, Austin spoke to indie star Joey Ryan, and teased facing him at WrestleMania 35.

Getting in WrestleMania shape?" Ryan asked.
"Only if it's going to be you and me, Joey. Austin and Ryan!" Austin joked.
"You're going to have to politic for that one. You're going to have to politic hard for that one," Ryan replied.

Austin would later reveal that Vince McMahon gets very angry when he teases a comeback.

"Dude, anyway, I'm not going to tease it that much because Vince always gets hotter than hell at me if I tease a match"

Despite this, the former WWF Champion would end the episode, teasing a match at ALL IN 2, the expected second show hosted by Cody and The Young Bucks, after the first ALL IN was a massive success in September this year.

What's next?

Austin will continue to host his podcast, which produces new episodes weekly and can be found here.

WrestleMania 35 will take place Sunday, April 7, next year, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and will feature Superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live.

Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 Stone Cold Steve Austin Vince McMahon
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
5 big questions for Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Stone Cold Versus Vince McMahon Was A...
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest main-event matches WWE could book for The Rock...
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about Shawn Michaels vs The...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Best-Ever Endings to Wrestlemania
RELATED STORY
WWE News Roundup - 21st October, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Dream matches we would have loved to watch
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest world title celebrations in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 Possible Main Events for Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
What if Stone Cold was forced to retire after Summerslam...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us