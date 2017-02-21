WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin backstage at Raw

Stone Cold was pictured with The Club at Raw backstage.

What’s the story?

On Monday, Pro Wrestling Magazine tweeted a photo of Stone Cold Steve Austin posing with The Club at Raw backstage at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

In case you didn’t know…

Stone Cold held 19 Championships during his wrestling career, including six WWF Championships. He has headlined several pay-per-view events for the company including three WrestleManias. However, a series of knee injuries and a severe neck injury saw him retire in 2003.

After that, he would go on to feature as the Co-General Manager and "Sheriff" of Raw. In 2009, he was inducted into the Hall Of Fame by Vince McMahon. Since 2005, he has been making sporadic appearances on the WWE programming. He even made an appearance at WrestleMania 32 alongside Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley.

The heart of the matter

As soon as the tweet came out, the WWE fans were sent into a frenzy. The very thought of having The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin together at the show had the fans speculating all kinds of things. Some even demanded a segment with the two, as they had at WrestleMania 30, but that was never to be.

Eventually, Stone Cold did not make an appearance in the show, much to the dismay of the fans. However, The Rock made an appearance after the show went off air to salvage the joy of the fans.

What’s next?

It is unlikely that Stone Cold would return for another match. He would be making sporadic appearances as he usually does. Moreover, he has his own podcast to run.

Sportskeeda’s take

Yes, he was present in the neighbourhood just to visit some friends. But don’t we all know that anything is possible around WrestleMania season? The ratings have not been as strong as the WWE would like it to be at this time of the year, and names like Stone Cold and The Rock are still bigger than the current roster.

They could go a long way to draw the casual fans back to the fold and give the WWE ratings the big boost it needs before the Show of the Immortals kicks off.

