WWE News: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has advice for Kenny Omega signing with WWE; compares Omega to a WWE legend

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has words of wisdom for Kenny Omega.

Apparently, 'The Cleaner' values art more than money

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of The Steve Austin Show, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin spoke to NJPW colour commentator Don Callis, with the primary topic of discussion being Kenny Omega and his potential move to the WWE.

Callis explained that Omega is an out-and-out artist, who cares more about art than money. He added that if WWE truly intends to sign Kenny, they will have to accord him creative freedom in the WWE.

Furthermore, Steve Austin compared Omega to the late-great Brian Pillman and said that Omega bears an eerie resemblance to the legendary Pillman. Besides, Austin opined that Omega mustn’t wait too long before signing with WWE, and must come over to the States at the earliest as he’d be ‘super over’ with the WWE fans.

In case you didn’t know…

Kenny Omega (real name - Tyson Smith) is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers today.

The 33-year-old is highly-respected, owing to his distinguished body of work, particularly in Japan.

The heart of the matter

Steve Austin explained that Kenny Omega reminds him a lot of his former colleague -- the late Brian Pillman. Austin added that although he respects the fact that Omega is his own wrestler, he does see similarities between the latter and Pillman, given the fact that much like Brian, Kenny too can work people over with a commitment to his gimmick.

He elucidated that should Omega sign with the WWE right now, he would be super over with fans in the US. Besides, Austin asserted that with the stiff style of wrestling Omega uses, he doesn’t have much time until his body gives in, hence, "The Cleaner" would be wise to sign with WWE sooner rather than later.

“If WWE is going to gets there and has the ability to work with him, it's like, 'hey man, we'd rather have the kid at 34 than 39' and he says, 'hey, man, I'm just going to stay in New Japan finish the mission I started out here,” said the WWE legend.

He even spoke about why Omega should make the move quickly, “I like the creative freedom. Do you know what? I can go to WWE and just relax at 39 or 40 because I can smoke most of these guys.' And that's with due respect. You don't want to come there too late."

What’s next?

Kenny Omega presently performs for NJPW and is the reigning IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

Author’s take

Kenny Omega truly is an artist of the highest level.

Although I’d love to see him in the WWE, Omega has blazed his own path outside the company and is better off being a top star in Japan than jobbing to someone in the WWE.