WWE News: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin narrates a story about the Undertaker looking out for him, talks about wanting to wrestle Hulk Hogan

Stone Cold Steve Austin would love to travel back in time to wrestle a few WWE legends.

Austin vs Hogan is a dream feud that didn't come to fruition.

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of The Steve Austin Show, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin took calls from fans and answered their questions; one of them led to the discussion about who he’d go back in time to wrestle with.

On that note, Austin revealed that he’d like to go back in time to wrestle Hulk Hogan, given the fact that the Hulkster was the biggest draw in professional wrestling at one point of time. ‘The Texas Rattlesnake’ added that he would’ve also loved to wrestle Bruno Sammartino --another man he never got to compete against -- in addition to once again working with the likes of Ric Flair, Bret Hart and Ricky Steamboat.

Austin also reminisced about the time he came back from a life-threatening neck injury and worked a 6-Man Tag Team Match alongside the Undertaker. He added that Taker showed a ton of concern for him in the aforementioned matchup. Austin said that the incident gave him a new level of respect for the Deadman.

In case you didn’t know…

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time.

The former WWF Champion famously refused to wrestle Hulk Hogan in the WWE, owing to the fact that both Superstars refused to job to the other.

The heart of the matter:

Steve Austin spoke about travelling back in time to wrestle a select few legends, stating:

“It never did just for whatever reason and I didn't feel like stepping back in the ring and I think Hogan was ready to go. I wasn't and so I never got a chance to wrestle the guy and it would have been fun to be in the ring with him."

“So I'd say Hulk Hogan right off jump street and I would say because Bruno Sammartino was so highly respected back in the day, if I could go back in time to throw another guy on the list, it'd be a guy like Bruno Sammartino."

Additionally, apart from adding Ric Flair, Bret Hart and Ricky Steamboat to the list, Austin narrated a touching story of the Undertaker showing concern toward him at a show they worked in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Austin elucidated that after he performed a few risky manoeuvres after just having come off the shelf from neck surgery, the Undertaker was genuinely worried about him taking risks in the ring.

What’s next?

Steve Austin presently works as an actor, businessman and podcaster while making sporadic non-wrestling appearances in the WWE.

Meanwhile, the Undertaker and Hulk Hogan are all but retired from in-ring competition.

Author’s take

Austin vs Hogan would've easily been the biggest match in professional wrestling history.

Nevertheless, dream feuds that never went down at least provide us, fans, with some food for thought.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com