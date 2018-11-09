WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin Quits Alcohol, Explains Why

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 483 // 09 Nov 2018, 22:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steve Austin has had his last beer

What's the story?

In the most shocking story of the day, maybe even of the week, the year or of all time, Stone Cold Steve Austin has confirmed that he's stopped drinking beer! And no, he hasn't switched beer out for whisky, tequila, vodka, or more beer - the Texas Rattlesnake has actually stopped drinking alcohol completely!

Steve Austin took to his very own podcast, The Steve Austin Show, to unleash the shocking news on the world, and explain his reasons why.

In case you didn't know...

Austin, of course, is synonymous with beer - from clanging two cans of Coors together to arriving outside the ring on a Zamboni and blasting the Authority with some cold, foamy draught. Whenever we see the Texas Rattlesnake, you're sure to see at least two tins of lager follow.

Aside from an live appearance during WrestleMania weekend to meet some fans, though, Stone Cold Steve Austin has been lying low in terms of the wrestling business since his retirement aside from an appearance at RAW 25 where, of course, he delivered two Stone Cold Stunners to Shane McMahon and one to Vince McMahon and, of course, celebrated with multiple beers.

The heart of the matter

On The Steve Austin Show, Stone Cold revealed the shocking news that he's stopped drinking alcohol. Joined by his illustrious wife Kristin. During the podcast, the Texas Rattlesnake spoke his ongoing diet and exercise programs - confirming that his diet is going well, in part due to cutting out alcohol and working out regularly.

My eating program is going fantastic. [I'm] sticking to my exact macros. [I've had] zero alcohol for right at 14 days now. Pounds are coming off. My strength is going up.

Jesus Christ, I'm getting as strong as a goddamn horse over here. No alcohol and when you hit the weights on a consistent basis and eat what you're supposed to, it is amazing the difference that you can make or I'm making.

Austin also confirmed that DDP Yoga has helped him tremendously - joking that he was going to jump up and do the splits, and thanking Diamond Dallas Page on the show for increasing his flexibility through the program, saying it works and he's sticking to it!

A huge thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

What's next?

You can keep up to date with Austin's antics on The Steve Austin Show.

While it's a sad day to know that the next time we see a Stone Cold Stunner, it won't be followed by him skulling a couple of tinnies, it's awesome to know Austin is living a very healthy life!

Maybe now he can change his name to Stone Cold Sober Austin...

Would you like to see Stone Cold back in WWE in some capacity? Let us know in the comments.