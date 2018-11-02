×
WWE News: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin reveals his worst WWE storyline

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
301   //    02 Nov 2018, 20:53 IST

Austin as 'Stone Cold' in 1999.
Austin as 'Stone Cold' in 1999.

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has said the hit and run storyline that begun at Survivor Series 1999 was his least favourite storyline he has been involved with.

In case you didn't know

Steve Austin is one of WWE's most iconic stars, becoming a key part of the Attitude Era, as well as the Monday Night Wars.

In 1999, a series of injuries meant that Austin required neck surgery, with him being written off of Television by being run over during the 1999 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE newsrumors and all other wrestling news.

Almost a year later, Austin returned to competition, after it was revealed that Rikishi was the one who ran over Austin.

It was later revealed that Rikishi was working under the orders of Triple H, who Austin had been feuding with at the time.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on his podcast 'The Steve Austin Show', the Rattlesnake spoke to independent star WALTER, who revealed that he got into pro wrestling by watching Austin and others in 1999, and recalled Austin getting run down by Rikishi in November that year.

"You caught the worst part of my career!" Austin exclaimed. "Me being clipped by a goddang car! s--t, that was the worst storyline I was ever involved in.
"But we had to come up with a way so that we could get my ass out of the way. That was 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, I had to get my neck fused up and that was a suck-ass angle."

The Bionic redneck also spoke about his debut in the WWF in 1996 as The Ringmaster, saying "that gimmick sucked ass."

What's next?

Austin will continue to host his podcast, with new episodes being released each and every week and can be found here.

Send us news at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Stone Cold Steve Austin
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
