WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals what he'll be doing at next week's RAW in Madison Square Garden

The Texas Rattlesnake is in town next week!

Stone Cold Steve Austin has revealed that not only will be present and live at Monday Night RAW when it rolls into Madison Square Garden, but that he'll be overseeing the contract signing for Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman's Universal Title match at Clash of Champions

I got an idea. Next week on #Raw, let’s complete this Championship Contract Signing, only this time it’ll be moderated by good ol’ #StoneCold @steveaustinBSR. And that’s the bottom line cause I said so. #WWEMSG — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 3, 2019

The story so far between Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman have gotten themselves into quite the pickle, not only are they the current reigning WWE Raw Tag-Team Champions who are set to defend those titles at Clash of Champions but they're also opponents fighting over the WWE Universal Title at the same PPV as well.

They were supposed to have a contract signing on the September 2nd, 2019 episode of Monday Night RAW but things quickly devolved into chaos after the pair exchanged some choice words and were confronted by The OC. They had a match with the faction which ended as the RAW Tag Team Champions were taken out by the trio with the help of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Why does Stone Cold Steve Austin need to get involved at Raw in Madison Square Garden?

The contract signing was then further derailed by The OC interrupting proceedings with AJ Styles running down the Universal Title match at Clash of Champions, leading to an impromptu tag-team match between Rollins and Strowman Vs. Gallows and Anderson.

This has ultimately led to the major title match between the tag-team champions not being made official, hence Stone Cold Steve Austin's tweet indicating that he'll make sure both men sign on the dotted line.

WWE later made it official as the WWE Hall Of Famer will make sure that the contract will be signed without any issues.

What could happen during next week's contract signing in Madison Square Garden?

It's clear that WWE are getting Stone Cold Steve Austin in to provide a bit of star power for their return to MSG, especially given the furore surrounding the iconic wrestling venue with NJPW and AAA holding shows there recently (AAA's show did eventually get moved elsewhere)

But, is there a chance Stone Cold Steve Austin could end up getting more involved in the storyline?

Are you excited to see Stone Cold Steve Austin back on Monday Night RAW next week?