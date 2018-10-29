×
WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals why he'll never make an in-ring return

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
114   //    29 Oct 2018, 03:10 IST

The Rattlesnake doesn't plan on lacing up his boots anytime soon
The Rattlesnake doesn't plan on lacing up his boots anytime soon

What's the story?

Stone Cold Steve Austin hasn't wrestled a match since WrestleMania XIX, where he fell to his longtime rival, The Rock. Since then, the former WWF Champion has built on his brand, hosting his own competition The Broken Skull Challenge, while also hosting his own podcast, The Steve Austin Show.

In case you didn't know...

Recently, we've seen quite a few legends return to the ring. Triple H faced off against The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down. Following the event, Shawn Michaels, who retired back in 2010 after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXV.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With the return of the 'Heartbreak Kid, who said many times over the past eight years that he would never return to the ring, fans have now begun wondering if other legends would return for one last ride.

At the top of that list is the Hall of Famer, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. Austin has been adamant about his stance on a return for years now, mainly in regards to his knees and other injuries that piled up throughout his career.

However, the Rattlesnake addressed the question one final time on the latest edition of The Steve Austin Show.

The heart of the matter

When Shawn Michaels' return was brought up, Steve Austin quickly addressed the elephant in the room, stating once again that he doesn't want to return as the 53-year old Steve Austin.

I'm like, okay, if I did come back, do I want to come back as being the 53-year old 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin or the ass-kicking 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin? I want them to harp on my ass-kicking, not my age.

What's next?

While Austin has no intentions of returning to in-ring competition, you can still hear his thoughts on professional wrestling on The Steve Austin Show each week.

As for returning superstars, Shawn Michaels will make his in-ring return at WWE Crown Jewel later on this week in a tag team match. Degeneration-X will face the Brothers of Destruction, where we will probably see these four legends in the ring together for the last time.

Greg Bush
ANALYST
