WWE News: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's next appearance date revealed

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 276 // 27 Aug 2019, 00:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Texas Rattlesnake will be looking to raise hell inside the World's Most Famous Arena.

Former WWE Champion 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin will be making a special appearance on the September 9 edition of Monday Night RAW which will take place at the World's Most Famous Arena: Madison Square Garden.

The Rattlesnake

Arguably the biggest star in wrestling history, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin arrived in the then-WWF in 1996, quickly becoming one of the company's most popular stars.

At WrestleMania 14 two years later, Austin would capture his first of six WWF Championships and would be an integral part of the Attitude Era, feuding with the likes of The Undertaker, The Rock, Triple H and his main nemesis, Mr McMahon.

Retiring from the ring in 2003, Austin was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. He now runs his own successful podcast and recently launched his new show 'Straight Up Steve Austin'.

The future

In a statement announcing Austin's appearance, WWE said:

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be on hand to raise some hell when Monday Night Raw comes to New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sept. 9.

Combination and individual event tickets for the back-to-back Raw and SmackDown LIVEshows are available now at ticketmaster.com.

The last time Monday Night Raw took place at MSG was Nov. 16, 2009, featuring John Cena & The Undertaker against Triple H & Shawn Michaels of D-Generation X against Chris Jericho & Big Show of JeriShow in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

Advertisement

Don’t miss your opportunity to see The Texas Rattlesnake when the red brand returns to “The World’s Most Famous Arena.

This edition will be the first of two shows inside MSG, as the next night's edition of SmackDown Live will also take place at the Garden, and will feature The Undertaker.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!