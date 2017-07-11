WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin shares his thoughts on the Samoa Joe & Brock Lesnar feud

The "Texas Rattlesnake" gives his take on Raw's biggest feud.

by Jeremy Bennett News 11 Jul 2017, 05:13 IST

Samoa Joe jumps Brock Lesnar before the bell rang at Great Balls Of Fire...

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Steve Austin Show podcast, Stone Cold gave his thoughts on the Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar feud leading up to their match at Great Balls of Fire. The Texas Rattlesnake heaped praise on both men, and the mutual respect shared between them.

“Man, I think Brock is such a great business guy and I think there’s mutual respect there. And I think that Paul E. probably loves Joe. And I just think, yeah, they’re trying like hell to help get this guy over to the next level. Joe has done a great job of getting himself over and just going down that road of the intensity level that I wanted to see from Joe.”

In case you didn’t know...

There has been a working relationship with Steve Austin and Paul Heyman in the past. Austin was a part of the Dangerous Alliance in WCW in 1991 and 1992.

Once Eric Bischoff of WCW released Austin, Heyman brought the Texan to ECW and helped him refine his skills as a professional wrestler.

The heart of the matter

The line “Paul E. probably loves Joe” would make sense if you saw Paul Heyman’s interview on the Great Balls of Fire Kickoff Show. The panel highlighted the fact that Heyman had never gone into such detail for an opponent as he had for Samoa Joe.

In a way that is Heyman placing a huge amount of respect for Joe, even though on-camera he claims to have no respect for someone who attacks his opponents from behind. It is his way of subtly telling you that Joe belongs in the ring with Lesnar.

What’s next?

The fallout of the Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar match will unfold tonight on the July 10, 2017, episode of Monday Night Raw. There were rumours that Braun Strowman would face Lesnar at SummerSlam, but there has been no confirmation as of yet.

Author’s take

I have so much respect for Paul Heyman and his business acumen in professional wrestling. The amount of concern and detail he has given Samoa Joe leads me to believe they could have a rematch at SummerSlam or sometime later.

