WWE News: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin spotted at RAW venue

Can I get a Hell Yeah? Hell Yeah!

Steve Austin is likely to appear on RAW tonight.

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin has reportedly been spotted at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California- the venue for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

As reported by Ringsidenews, Austin was at the Staples Center, with the following photograph showing the WWE legend in the vicinity of tonight’s RAW venue.

Austin 3:16

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is widely regarded as one of the most influential professional wrestlers of all time and performed for the WWE since 1995 until he retired from in-ring competition in 2003, owing to issues brought on by injuries. Austin is widely respected and credited by several industry experts for WWE’s success during the Monday Night Wars and the Attitude Era.

Despite not competing as a professional wrestler anymore, Austin makes sporadic appearances on the WWE’s main roster programming.

Additionally, it’s intriguing to note that Austin, who has been pursuing a career in Hollywood ever since retiring from in-ring pro-wrestling competition, shifted base from Texas to LA. The legend often attends WWE shows in Los Angeles, and interviews wrestlers working the shows, for his podcast.

Furthermore, as we reported earlier, the WWE has been selling ‘Los Angeles 3:16’ T-Shirts for tonight’s show, which in turn may be yet another indicator of a potential ‘Stone Cold’ appearance on tonight’s episode of RAW.

Monday Night RAW takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on June 26th. The event will also feature appearances from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, besides a rumoured celebrity guest spot from Lavar Ball.

Active competitor or not, Stone Cold is an out-and-out entertainer. And That’s The Bottomline ‘Cause Stone Cold Said So!