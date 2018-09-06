WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin Wants Top WWE Star To Go Heel

Stone Cold weighed in on Charlotte Flair's character

What's the story?

Stone Cold Steve Austin may no longer be an active WWE competitor now. But he still keeps an eye out on the product and offers his insights on his podcast.

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke about how Charlotte Flair may fare better as a heel than the babyface role that she is currently portraying. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair was a heel when she was a performer on RAW. She was a heel during most of her run against Sasha Banks, a rivalry that put the women's division on the map.

Ever since she's come to SmackDown Live, she's portrayed a babyface. While she has achieved a great deal of success as a babyface, her heel opponent Becky Lynch has the support of the WWE Universe. This has not really gone down too well with many wrestling fans.

The heart of the matter

Stone Cold Steve Austin believes that Charlotte Flair is a more comfortable heel than a babyface but she will do whatever she is asked to do by Creative:

For me, Charlotte is a defined heel. We know she’s a heel. We’re pushing her as a heel. We’re booking her as a heel. Yeah, to me, she has a defined role. She’s totally confident in either one, but I think she’s more comfortable as a heel. And that’s not from me talking to her. That’s from me guessing that she’s more comfortable as a heel, but she’s going to do whatever they ask of her.

Stone Cold Steve Austin also drew a parallel between Charlotte Flair and her legendary father, Ric Flair:

I loved [Ric] Flair as a heel. He's the greatest [pro] wrestler of all time, but his heel work was outstanding. His baby work, eh, he's still Ric Flair, but I like Ric Flair as a heel.

What's next?

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will battle it out at Hell in a Cell. Can Becky Lynch win the prize that she covets so much? I am definitely going to keep my eyes peeled on this rivalry.

Do you prefer Charlotte Flair as a heel? Let us know in the comments.