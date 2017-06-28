From the WWE Rumor Mill: Stone Cold Steve Austin was never scheduled to appear on Raw

Why didn't Stone Cold Steve Austin make an appearance on Monday Night Raw?

The Texas Rattlesnake probably enjoyed some cold ones while Raw was on

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was rumoured to make an appearance on the June 26, 2017, episode of Monday Night Raw, but that appears not to have been the plan. A report from Cageside Seats suggests that the Rattlesnake was never scheduled for Raw and that WWE doesn’t have any plans to use him in the near future.

Austin retired from in-ring competition in 2002 but continued to be involved with the company in various roles. He most recently hosted the Stone Cold Podcast on the WWE Network, where he interviewed various WWE Superstars out of character.

Ringside News reported that The Texas Rattlesnake was spotted in the vicinity of the Raw broadcast from the Staples Center. This coupled with the WWE selling “Los Angeles 3:16” T-Shirts only added more fuel to the speculation.

However, Cageside Seats is reporting that there are no plans to use the Hall of Famer anytime soon, implying that there are no plans to film future episodes of the Stone Cold Podcast.

While the rumour is claiming there’s no plan for Austin to be used as of right now, those plans could change going forward.

WWE will be returning to the Staples Center in September for the Raw Exclusive show No Mercy. The show was created in the Attitude Era and even featured a main event match with Austin, so there’s a chance that The Hellraiser may deliver a stunner and drink a few beers when WWE returns to Los Angeles.

If this report is to be believed, then there’s no telling how long the fans will have to wait to see Austin back on WWE programming. However, the door is well and truly shut on Stone Cold returning to the squared circle.

