WWE News: Stone Cold talks about how he got Vince McMahon to stop editing him

Steve Austin always knew what was best for his character

What's the story?

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most memorable stars in WWE history, but there was once a time when Austin wasn't allowed to use all of the skills he possessed, because of WWE's creative team.

In case you didn't know...

Stone Cold Steve Austin wasn't always the Rattlesnake, there was a time when Austin was having a few issues with his personality and making his impact with the WWE Universe. One of the biggest issues that Austin had in his early career was the creative team trying to come up with a character for him.

Austin became one of the best-remembered stars of the entire Attitude Era, but he had to go through his own issues with Vince McMahon and the creative team before they believed that his own personality was good enough.

The heart of the matter

Steve Austin recently appeared on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast where he was able to share the story of how he told Vince McMahon to stop editing him. (Transcript via WrestlingInc)

"At a very early stage I wasn't afraid to ask. Don't get me wrong, me and Vince got to be very very good friends, but as you know, talking to Vince or developing a relationship with Vince is a very intimidating thing when you first walk in there. I knew after seven and a half years that I needed to take care of my ass so I had the wherewithal to talk with Vince McMahon and establish a relationship with him and offer my thoughts and ask questions to the man himself. Like I told him, my response to him was, 'Vince, you got guys here 6'10, 7 feet tall, 300 to 330 pounds,' I said, 'I'm 6'2, 250, black trunks, black boots. If you take my personality, from me, I can't compete. If you give me my personality, I can compete with anyone you got.' And he says, 'Okay Steve.' And then he stopped editing me and that's when we starting flying. You got to control your destiny. You can't just hang it up and say, 'Hey, creative ain't got nothing for me.'"

What's next?

Stone Cold Steve Austin retired from WWE more than a decade ago and has most recently been seen on the WWE Network on The Stone Cold Podcast.

