WWE News: Strange new tag teams debut at WWE live event

WWE needs new tag teams, but these pairings are unlikely to be the answer.

by Harald Math News 07 Aug 2017, 15:54 IST

Erick Rowan and Aiden English - future SmackDown Tag Team Champions?

What's the story?

WWE's tag team divisions have taken a hit over the last couple of months, with a number of teams disbanding or falling prey to injury.

This has led to some strange pairings at WWE live events, but WWE may well have topped themselves at the Montreal show this past weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Immediately following the 2016 draft, the two respective tag team divisions in WWE seemed in good health. The New Day had helped make tag team wrestling a major part of WWE programming again, and a host of teams were coming through NXT and making their mark on the WWE Universe.

Fast forward one year, and the tag divisions are a shadow of their former selves. Injuries and questionable splits have decimated the rosters, meaning new teams need to be formed to fill the spots.

The heart of the matter

In one of the more unusual tag team matches you will see this year, Luke Harper and Sin Cara teamed up to take on Erick Rowan and Aiden English in Canada over the weekend. Harper and Sin Cara picked up the win, but the pairings themselves will likely attract more attention than the result.

Some unique pairings at WWE Ottawa are sure to lead to an exciting Tag Team match featuring Erick Rowan, Aiden English, Sin Cara, and Luke Harper.

All four men have been treading water on SmackDown in the post-WrestleMania landscape. The quartet are talented and deserve to be utilised, although fans will be in two minds over whether oddball tag teams are the best way.

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether or not the two teams will continue to work together going forward.

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan have long been rumoured to be behind the attacks on Breezango, with many fans assuming the mystery will lead to the former Wyatt Family brethren getting back together.

Aiden English recently picked up a big singles win over Tye Dillinger, so it is unlikely that he will find himself back in the tag team division anytime soon. As for Sin Cara, an oddball tag team could be just what his career needs.

Author's take

It feels like the most redundant thing to say at this point, but Luke Harper is the most underused performer in all of WWE. It seemed as though big things were on the horizon for Harper ahead of WrestleMania, but little has happened since.

Returning to teaming with Rowan isn't ideal, but it almost certainly is better than an illogical team with Sin Cara.