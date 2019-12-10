WWE News: Street Profits comment on their RAW Tag Team Championship match against The Viking Raiders

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured two title matches, one of which saw The Viking Raiders defend their RAW Tag Team Championships. They were not scheduled to put the gold on the line but Erik and Ivar wanted some legit competition and didn't hesitate to put the Tag Team Titles up for grabs.

While most teams of the main roster don't want to cross paths with The Viking Raiders, Street Profits are an exception and they immediately answered the open challenge. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins fought valiantly and at one point, the WWE Universe felt that there would be a title change on the show. But The Viking Raiders were too big of a hurdle to overcome. Erik and Ivar pinned Ford following a Viking Experience and successfully retained the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Although the result was the same, the fans got to witness a team showcase some offense against Erik and Ivar. The champions also applauded the effort put in by the Street Profits and both the teams shook hands after the conclusion of their battle.

As RAW went off-air, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins took to Twitter to comment on the title match and stated that they are not ashamed of losing against The Viking Raiders.

Following their match on RAW, it is evident that the WWE Universe wants the smoke and more importantly, a rematch between Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.