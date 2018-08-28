WWE News: SummerSlam Weekend 2019 Location Announced

Simon Cotton FOLLOW ANALYST News 471 // 28 Aug 2018, 05:28 IST

SummerSlam stays the same, but TakeOver: Brooklyn becomes TakeOver : Toronto

What's the story?

SummerSlam's run at the Barclays Center has come to an end following WWE's latest announcement for the event.

Toronto, Canada will be the home for SummerSlam Week in 2019 and will feature NXT Takeover, SummerSlam, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

SummerSlam 2015 was the first show to take place at the Barclays Center and began the four-year run of SummerSlam Week at the New York arena.

The Barclays Center was also home to the first NXT Takeover special outside of Full Sail Arena and would become a part of SummerSlam Week going forward.

The heart of the matter

The following is an excerpt from the press release WWE sent out regarding SummerSlam Week:

STAMFORD, Conn., August 27, 2018 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Toronto will host SummerSlamWeek in August 2019 with SummerSlam, Monday Night Raw®, SmackDown® Live and NXT® taking place at Scotiabank Arena over four consecutive nights.

“We are thrilled to bring WWE’s biggest event of the summer back to Toronto,” said John Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President, Special Events. “We look forward to working with our partners at Tourism Toronto and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to build a blueprint that welcomes our global fan base to the great city of Toronto.”

SummerSlam 2019 will mark the first time since 2004 that "The Biggest Party of the Summer" will return to the Scotiabank Arena; known at the time as the Air Canada Arena.

The Barclays Center will still benefit from the WWE's presence in 2019 when they host NXT Takeover, Raw, and SmackDown during WrestleMania Weekend.

What's next?

SummerSlam 2019 Week begins Saturday, August 10 with NXT Takeover and will continue through Tuesday into SmackDown on August 13.

