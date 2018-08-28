Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: SummerSlam Weekend 2019 Location Announced

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
471   //    28 Aug 2018, 05:28 IST

SummerSlam stays the same, but TakeOver: Brooklyn becomes TakeOver: Tortonto
SummerSlam stays the same, but TakeOver: Brooklyn becomes
TakeOver
: Toronto

What's the story?

SummerSlam's run at the Barclays Center has come to an end following WWE's latest announcement for the event.

Toronto, Canada will be the home for SummerSlam Week in 2019 and will feature NXT Takeover, SummerSlam, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

SummerSlam 2015 was the first show to take place at the Barclays Center and began the four-year run of SummerSlam Week at the New York arena.

The Barclays Center was also home to the first NXT Takeover special outside of Full Sail Arena and would become a part of SummerSlam Week going forward.

The heart of the matter

The following is an excerpt from the press release WWE sent out regarding SummerSlam Week:

STAMFORD, Conn., August 27, 2018 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Toronto will host SummerSlamWeek in August 2019 with SummerSlam, Monday Night Raw®, SmackDown® Live and NXT® taking place at Scotiabank Arena over four consecutive nights.
“We are thrilled to bring WWE’s biggest event of the summer back to Toronto,” said John Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President, Special Events. “We look forward to working with our partners at Tourism Toronto and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to build a blueprint that welcomes our global fan base to the great city of Toronto.”

SummerSlam 2019 will mark the first time since 2004 that "The Biggest Party of the Summer" will return to the Scotiabank Arena; known at the time as the Air Canada Arena.

The Barclays Center will still benefit from the WWE's presence in 2019 when they host NXT Takeover, Raw, and SmackDown during WrestleMania Weekend.

What's next?

SummerSlam 2019 Week begins Saturday, August 10 with NXT Takeover and will continue through Tuesday into SmackDown on August 13.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Triple H Vince McMahon
Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Multimedia Journalist, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
WWE News: Sasha Banks Could Have Revealed The Location Of...
RELATED STORY
5 possible stadium venues for SummerSlam 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Another Huge Title Match Announced For SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam Weekend Review
RELATED STORY
The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: SummerSlam Weekend
RELATED STORY
5 things which worked well for WWE during SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins inspired by Thanos at Summerslam
RELATED STORY
5 potential venues for SummerSlam 2019
RELATED STORY
3 things the WWE should have avoided on SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
4 Storylines WWE should build up on Post Summerslam
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us