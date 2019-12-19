WWE News: Sunil Singh welcomes new member into his family

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 08:11 IST SHARE

Sunil Singh with Jinder Mahal

WWE Superstar Sunil Singh recently took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife welcomed their first child, Gurveer Singh Sihra to the world on December 13, 2019.

On December 13th, 2019, my wife and I welcomed our son, Gurveer Singh Sihra into this world.



Thank you God for this amazing blessing. 🙏🏽❤️



(Baby boy needs tassels!) #BabyBollywood pic.twitter.com/YNYgoIhPFN — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) December 19, 2019

WWE's official website broke the news that Sunil Singh's son was born weighing 6.10 pounds and that both the mother and child are in good condition following childbirth and added that Sunil is now on an extended leave.

Sunil Singh in WWE

Sunil Singh along with his brother Samir made their first appearance for WWE as participants in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic. Even though they were eliminated in the first round, their impressive work ethic bagged them a contract with the company.

Before sticking on the name of The Singh Brothers, they made their debut as a tag team dubbed The Bollywood Boyz for NXT in September 2016. They were then promoted to the main roster in 2017 when they made their debut for SmackDown and enjoyed success when they were paired with Jinder Mahal who would go on to become the first Indian WWE Champion.

Sunil and Samir were then drafted to 205 Live in 2019 before getting drafted to RAW where both of them became WWE 24/7 Champions on separate occasions. We at Sportskeeda congratulate Sunil and his wife, Ramona on the good news.