WWE News: Superfan ejected from Summerslam AND Monday Night RAW for controversial sign

What's the story?

A WWE superfan found herself ejected from both the WWE Summerslam Pay Per View, as well as the Monday Night RAW event the night after in Brooklyn, New York due to a controversial sign.

In case you didn't know

Felecia Rose is a fan of WWE who has been regularly attending events for over three years.

As a Brooklyn resident, she has often attended events in the area, including Summerslam and NXT: Take Over events.

Summerslam 2018 took place this past weekend and saw superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live, as well as 205 Live.

The show saw several title matches, including new Intercontinental, RAW Women's and SmackDown Live Women's Champions.

In the main event, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the Universal Championship.

The heart of the matter

During Summerslam, Rose was ejected from the event, for holding a sign reading "Face F**k Me Finn", which was not censored.

Despite this, Rose attended the Monday Night RAW the night after, which saw the return of the Shield and an attempted cash-in of the Money In the Bank briefcase by Braun Strowman.

During the show, Rose reportedly shouted repeatedly what she wanted Finn to do to her, in front of young members of the WWE Universe.

She also refused to remain seated after a fight broke out in the crowd nearby.

Commenting on this, Rose said how she felt that she couldn't have fun at either show and would stop spending money on WWE.

People wonder why none of us bother going anymore. I'm going to save my cash and stop giving it to WWE https://t.co/YZW0ODcNtq — The People's Tramp (@FeliciaRose) August 21, 2018

What's next?

Whilst WWE shows are times to express yourself and unashamedly be a fan, there are still rules. What the sign read, and what Rose reportedly said during RAW was clearly against the rules of WWE, and could have affected the show for other members of the crowd, especially younger fans. If she does return to WWE Live, hopefully, she'll learn to be more wary of others around her.