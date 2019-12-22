WWE News: Superstar asks Randy Orton if he can use the RKO

Randy Orton often wins matches with the RKO

Over the last two decades, Randy Orton has established the RKO as one of the most devastating finishers in WWE history.

While many wrestlers use a variation of the RKO in other promotions outside of WWE, Orton is the only Superstar who executes the move on WWE programming.

This week, one of the most talked-about incidents from the wrestling world took place on the December 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, which featured a segment where a member of The Dark Order repeatedly failed to land a series of punches on Dustin Rhodes.

Writing on Twitter, Orton described the wrestler’s punches as “horrendous” and encouraged him to quit the wrestling business.

This prompted Tyler Breeze to jokingly ask the 13-time World Champion if it is okay if he uses the RKO.

Tyler Breeze responded to Randy Orton's comments

Randy Orton’s most recent RKO

The latest episode of RAW saw Randy Orton hit yet another memorable RKO, as he countered AJ Styles’ Phenomenal Forearm to execute his finisher and pick up a pinfall victory.

WWE has announced that “The Viper” will join forces with The Viking Raiders to take on all three members of The O.C. in a six-man tag team match on the pre-recorded December 23 episode of RAW.