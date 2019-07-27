WWE News: Superstar blasts Alexa Bliss after RAW match against Becky Lynch is announced; 'The Man' responds

Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Cross on WWE RAW

What's the story?

WWE has announced that Becky Lynch will be facing Alexa Bliss in a match on this week's episode of RAW. The match is set to see the two women take each other on in the ring.

The announcement saw one WWE Superstar not react favorably at all.

Dana Brooke took to Twitter to let the world know about her distaste with the match after it was announced and called out Alexa Bliss for always getting opportunities. Becky Lynch saw the Tweet and responded to her as well.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch found herself in a segment with Natalya when she was invited to 'A Moment of Bliss' where Alexa Bliss was set to interview her. Unfortunately, things went south really fast, as Natalya came out to interfere.

The two women are set to take each other on at SummerSlam and they got into a brawl in the segment. 'A Moment of Bliss' was ruined and Alexa Bliss did not take too kindly to that. Thus, the match was made between her and Becky Lynch to sort out their differences.

The heart of the matter

Dana Brooke was not too happy with the way things were going. She has not been seen on RAW since she was defeated on SmackDown during the Beat the Clock challenge. She came to Twitter and said that she felt that other Superstars should be given an opportunity from the locker room, not only Alexa Bliss.

I want a chance at @BeckyLynchWWE ! Not sure why it’s always “the goddess” 🙄.. give someone else a chance there is a locker room full of women! Let me show I’ve improved and I belong! — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 26, 2019

She said that she wanted a chance at Becky Lynch as well and wanted to prove that she had improved and belonged there.

Becky responded to Brooke as well.

You’ve earned it. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 26, 2019

Dana Brooke has certainly been working on her skills as her moves in the ring showed last time. With the changes coming to RAW, she could maybe get a spot for herself regularly on television.

What's next?

The match will be difficult for Becky Lynch on this week's WWE RAW. She will not only have to face 'The Goddess' in the ring, but Nikki Cross is also sure to be on the outside to help Bliss as well. On top of that, Natalya might be lurking around the corner, looking to take advantage of Becky Lynch if she shows any signs of weakness.