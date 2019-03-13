WWE News: Superstar breaks character in shocking out of kayfabe rant against Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has definitely upset some people backstage!

What's the story?

Dana Brooke has taken to Twitter to deliver an astonishing and heartfelt rant aimed towards Ronda Rousey one day after the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' demolished her on Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn't know...

Dana Brooke is somewhat of the forgotten woman on Monday Night Raw. Her last televised match was January 28th when she randomly teamed with Natalya in the Elimination Chamber qualifying match for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Title.

Despite only wrestling in a handful of matches this year, Brooke gamely interrupted Ronda Rousey during her in-ring promo but ended up paying for her decision after Rousey demolished her.

The heart of the matter

While things may have ended badly for Dana Brooke on the night, it seems that the under-utilized Superstar may have had the last word when she took to social media to vent her frustrations in an emotional rant aimed firmly at Rousey.

I have nothing left to lose.. I mean what I say & say what I mean! Yesterday came straight from my heart ❤️ @WWE @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/xkP27ttLsr — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 12, 2019

In her lengthy comments, Brooke addresses the tough year and a half she's had following the death of her partner, and how she welcomed Rousey into the locker room only for the RAW Women's Champion to prove she didn't deserve such a warm welcome.

What's next?

I'll be honest, I've actually been impressed by what little I've seen of Dana Brooke, at live events and on television. I'm erring on the edge of caution with this though because, despite appearing deeply personal to Brooke, this seems to be a calculated move to do two things - cement Rousey as a top heel in the company going into the 'Mania Main Event and give Brooke a bit of the spotlight that she's been sorely lacking.

What do you think of this statement from Dana Brooke, is it storyline, is it real-life or is it a bit of both? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

