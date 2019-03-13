×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Superstar breaks character in shocking out of kayfabe rant against Ronda Rousey

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.69K   //    13 Mar 2019, 05:37 IST

Ronda Rousey has definitely upset some people backstage!
Ronda Rousey has definitely upset some people backstage!

What's the story?

Dana Brooke has taken to Twitter to deliver an astonishing and heartfelt rant aimed towards Ronda Rousey one day after the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' demolished her on Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn't know...

Dana Brooke is somewhat of the forgotten woman on Monday Night Raw. Her last televised match was January 28th when she randomly teamed with Natalya in the Elimination Chamber qualifying match for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Title.

Despite only wrestling in a handful of matches this year, Brooke gamely interrupted Ronda Rousey during her in-ring promo but ended up paying for her decision after Rousey demolished her.

The heart of the matter

While things may have ended badly for Dana Brooke on the night, it seems that the under-utilized Superstar may have had the last word when she took to social media to vent her frustrations in an emotional rant aimed firmly at Rousey.

In her lengthy comments, Brooke addresses the tough year and a half she's had following the death of her partner, and how she welcomed Rousey into the locker room only for the RAW Women's Champion to prove she didn't deserve such a warm welcome.

What's next?

I'll be honest, I've actually been impressed by what little I've seen of Dana Brooke, at live events and on television. I'm erring on the edge of caution with this though because, despite appearing deeply personal to Brooke, this seems to be a calculated move to do two things - cement Rousey as a top heel in the company going into the 'Mania Main Event and give Brooke a bit of the spotlight that she's been sorely lacking.

What do you think of this statement from Dana Brooke, is it storyline, is it real-life or is it a bit of both? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Ronda Rousey Dana Brooke
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
WWE News: Ronda Rousey confirms she went off script on Raw 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Real reason why WWE let Ronda Rousey disrespect pro wrestling and the fans
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: Ronda Rousey is struggling with being a WWE Superstar
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lana calls Ronda Rousey 'fake', trashes UFC Hall of Famer
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Working with Ronda Rousey 'very different' says RAW Superstar
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Interesting update emerges on Ronda Rousey and her post-WrestleMania 35 schedule
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: Ronda Rousey ripping the business apart was a bad move by WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brawl broke out post RAW between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch & The Riott Squad
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey rips WWE by explaining her actions on Raw
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ronda Rousey recently called WWE 'fake' despite being contracted to the company
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us