WWE News: Current Superstar calls locker room colleagues 'garbage' in bizarre backstage shoot

Matt Riddle hits out against rest of locker room

We've all heard the infamous stories of the behind-the-scenes antics of WWE Superstars and locker room politics, with wrestlers not earning their stripes getting shunned by the rest of the roster and made to change elsewhere (I'm looking at you Miz.)

Matt Riddle hits out at his colleagues in bizarre Twitter video

But now it seems like one of NXT's and professional wrestling in general's hottest prospects - Matt Riddle is the latest WWE Superstar to experience hazing from the rest of the locker room, forcing him to take to Twitter to call his colleagues out for not giving him a lift to work.

He says,

"This message is for all the pieces of trash and hags and whatever other word you want to call them that couldn't give me a ride today because their cars were too full with so much talent, I hate you all, you're garbage, bye."

Is Matt Riddle's rant against the NXT locker room calling them 'garbage' real?

The video has divided opinion online with people unsure if Riddle really is complaining about this colleagues not giving him a lift and it's all about completely real-life things or if it's a work and Riddle is slowly transitioning into an arrogant heel. It's obviously worth noting that right now he's a babyface, so a video like this is quite out of character.

Obviously it's not out of character for Matt Riddle himself.

Matt Riddle's previous twitter antics towards Goldberg, Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar

Matt Riddle has used his social media account to do a lot of things that have gotten people talking, including calling Goldberg the worst wrestler in the world and starting a war of words with AEW's Chris Jericho.

Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy recently caught up with Matt Riddle for an episode of Dropkick DiSKussions and 'The Superking of Bros' addressed his twitter antics, you can watch the full interview here!

There's certainly no denying that Matt Riddle is an incredibly controversial figure in wrestling who splits people down the middle on whether or not they like or don't like him, and his latest Twitter activity is certainly not a departure from that at all!

What do you think about Riddle's video calling his colleagues 'garbage' and 'trash' for not giving him a lift? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!