WWE News - Superstar challenges Ronda Rousey after scary spot on RAW

Ronda Rousey

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, recently returned WWE Superstar Nia Jax took on one-half of The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane. A thunderous Samoan Drop ended things for Kairi and Jax picked up the win.

At one point during the match, Jax grabbed Sane by her neck and threw her in one corner of the ring in what seemed like an incredibly dangerous spot.

Fightful Wrestling posted a short clip on its official Twitter handle soon after, highlighting the spot and dubbing it as 'frightening'. Jax noticed the tweet and decided to call out a certain former RAW Women's Champion.

Nia Jax stated that since Kairi Sane was unable to do anything about what the former did to her, maybe Ronda Rousey would like to try. Check out the tweet below:

Fans might remember that Rousey had recently made a controversial statement, dubbing WWE as "fake fighting", which garnered quite a response from the WWE Universe as well as several Superstars.

Jax had posted a tweet reacting to Ronda's comments and said that she will knock her down even if it means that she risks losing her job.

Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey have history together

Ronda and Nia aren't exactly strangers. Soon after Rousey made her impressive debut at WrestleMania 34 in a Mixed Tag Team match, Nia Jax approached her and challenged her to a match at Money In The Bank. Jax had won the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 34 by putting Alexa Bliss down.

At Money In The Bank, Nia Jax lost the match by DQ when Alexa Bliss came out of nowhere and hit Ronda with the MITB briefcase that she had won previously on the same night. Bliss cashed in her briefcase immediately and made quick work of Nia Jax to win back the RAW Women's title.

If Ronda comes back somewhere down the line, it would certainly be interesting to see her target Jax, by referring to these recent shots that she has been taking at The Baddest Woman on the Planet.