WWE News: Superstar changes his name and hints at quitting

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

WWE 205 Live Superstar Mike Kanellis was recently seen walking out on 205 Live, after his loss to Jack Gallagher.

Kanellis has now changed his name to Mike Bennett on his official Twitter handle, and recently posted a tweet hinting that he is thinking of quitting, in what seems like a character change for him.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this year, Mike and Maria Kanellis requested their releases from WWE. Contrary to the likes of Hideo Itami, the couple wasn't granted the releases. Recently, Mike Kanellis criticized WWE for showcasing the 205 Live GM Drake Maverick on the main roster, and not caring about the cruiserweights who shed their blood and sweat in the ring on a weekly basis.

The heart of the matter

The couple recently signed multi-year deals with WWE, and Mike Kanellis seems to be getting a new character moving forward. Following his match with Gallagher, he looked incredibly upset. Kanellis was seen walking up the ramp and telling Maria to "go tell him".

Later, 205 Live GM Drake Maverick was seen going off on Kanellis for acting in an unprofessional manner. Now, Kanellis has changed back his Twitter name to Mike Bennett. Soon after changing his name, he sent a tweet, hinting at quitting the company. This has given rise to speculation that his new character will be of a disgruntled Superstar.

Freedom — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 27, 2019

What's next?

Mike Kanellis has been an afterthought on the WWE roster for a long while now. Him walking out on 205 Live, coupled with his recent antics on Twitter, suggest that he will be getting repackaged soon. Hopefully, WWE comes up with something interesting for Mike and Maria Kanellis, and utilises them to their fullest potential on the 205 Live show. The success of his new persona could open the doors for a jump to the main roster in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Mike and Maria Kanellis? Do you see potential in the duo?