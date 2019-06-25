WWE News: Superstar debuts new Swanton Bomb finisher before WWE Raw

The Swanton Bomb is synonymous with Jeff Hardy

What's the story?

Dana Brooke faced Sarah Logan in a pre-taped Main Event match before the June 24 episode of WWE Raw.

The finish to the match saw Brooke debut her new finisher – a Swanton Bomb from the top rope – before pinning Logan to pick up the victory.

In case you didn't know…

Since splitting up from Titus Worldwide in September 2018, Dana Brooke has earned a reputation for herself as one of the most overlooked and underrated female Superstars on the WWE roster.

Sarah Logan, meanwhile, was separated from fellow Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan in the Superstar Shake-Up in April 2019 and she has recently started competing in matches as a singles competitor.

The two women were booked in a match against each other on the Main Event taping before Raw on June 17, but the referee had to bring an early end to the encounter after Brooke suffered a nasty bump against the ringpost.

Charlotte Flair’s former protégé took to social media later in the week to reveal that she was cleared to compete and she would already be back in action at the live events that took place in the days leading up to WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23.

The heart of the matter

One week after their match ended in a no contest, Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan went one-on-one again on the June 24 taping of Main Event.

Brooke, who has used a Samoan Driver as her finisher for the majority of her career in NXT and WWE, surprised the audience by climbing to the top rope in the closing stages of the match.

She then executed a perfect Swanton Bomb – a move made famous by Jeff Hardy – before pinning Logan for the 1-2-3 to get the victory.

What's next?

If Dana Brooke continues the momentum that she has gradually built up throughout 2019 so far, there is no reason why she cannot be involved in more meaningful storylines on Raw in the second half of the year.

