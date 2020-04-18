WWE News - Superstar earns a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match; Championship battle confirmed for next week

The challenge was made last week and the title match is set to take place on the next SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are set to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

​ She has booked her place in the MITB match now



This week's WWE SmackDown featured two qualifiers for the most unique Money in the Bank contract ladder match in history. In one of those matches, Dana Brooke squared off with Naomi to earn a spot in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

They battled back-and-forth and in the end, Brooke rolled up the former SmackDown Women's Champion to pin her and pick up the win. With the victory, Dana Brooke will now join RAW's Asuka, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler as they attempt to 'climb up the corporate ladder' and retrieve the Money in the Bank contract to earn a guaranteed shot at the Women's Championship.

Friday Night SmackDown

Things are looking good for Dana Brooke as she not only won a spot for the MITB ladder match but she also has the chance to enter that bout as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. After a backstage confrontation with Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss last week, it is now confirmed that Brooke and Carmella will receive an opportunity at the Women's Tag Team Championships on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Although Carmella thought Brooke would crumble under the pressure of having a title match next week, she proved her wrong by winning the battle against Naomi. It will be interesting to see if she can hold onto this momentum and defeat Bliss & Cross to win her first championship in WWE.