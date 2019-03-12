×
WWE News: Superstar makes appearance change on WWE RAW

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.29K   //    12 Mar 2019, 08:30 IST

No Way Jose has a new look in WWE
No Way Jose has a new look in WWE

What's the story?

WWE Superstar No Way Jose made an appearance on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

The Superstar has not had the best run since making his debut on the main roster, losing more often than not. However, this week, the Superstar had changed his appearance completely and shocked the audience when he came out to interrupt Elias during his singing segment.

In case you didn't know...

No Way Jose has been on the WWE main roster for quite a while. However, since making his debut on WWE RAW, he has been anything except successful.

He has lost more matches than he has won. He lost most of his bouts while picking up some wins over a few jobbers in matches that don't mean anything. One such wrestler whose wrong side Jose has always been on is Elias.

Jose has interrupted Elias many times when all the other Superstar wanted to do was sing his song in the middle of the ring.

The heart of the matter

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw No Way Jose come out with a whole new appearance.

He was still the same 'party' guy, with the Conga line following him when he came out to the ring. He had a new hairstyle, with his hair painted green instead of the afro with which the WWE Universe has become familiar with, over the months Jose has been on the main roster.

The new appearance did not do much to change his future in WWE, however. He came out to interrupt Elias once again, who took exception.

He hit No Way Jose with a Drift Away on the steel ramp and left him writhing in pain.

What's next?

No Way Jose might have attracted the ire of Elias, and will look to be prepared in case Elias decides he has had enough.

WWE Raw No Way Jose
Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
